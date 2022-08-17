Vietnamese start-up enters top five innovators in plastic waste settlement
Plastic People is the only Vietnamese innovator in the Top 5 of the Plastic Waste to Value Southeast Asia Challenge to tackle plastic waste mismanagement in the region.
Hanoi (VNA) – Plastic People has been the only Vietnamese innovator in the Top 5 of the Plastic Waste to Value Southeast Asia Challenge to tackle plastic waste mismanagement in the region.
The challenge was jointly launched by The Incubation Network, in partnership with the Global Plastic Action Partnership, UpLink by the World Economic Forum, and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, aiming to accelerate innovative solutions that are focused on plastic recycling and upcycling in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The top five innovators will be participating in the tailored development programme over the course of five months.
The challenge received a total of 101 applications through the UpLink platform. Of the total, 48 shortlisted candidates were carefully assessed by academic researchers, corporate sustainability practitioners, innovators, and climate and circular economy specialists.
The selected innovators will receive partnership building opportunities, mentorship, increased visibility, access to networks, and grants to scale their solutions./.
The challenge was jointly launched by The Incubation Network, in partnership with the Global Plastic Action Partnership, UpLink by the World Economic Forum, and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, aiming to accelerate innovative solutions that are focused on plastic recycling and upcycling in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The top five innovators will be participating in the tailored development programme over the course of five months.
The challenge received a total of 101 applications through the UpLink platform. Of the total, 48 shortlisted candidates were carefully assessed by academic researchers, corporate sustainability practitioners, innovators, and climate and circular economy specialists.
The selected innovators will receive partnership building opportunities, mentorship, increased visibility, access to networks, and grants to scale their solutions./.