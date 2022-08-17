Environment Workshop seeks to create shared value for climate change adaptation Song Foundation, a Vietnamese non-profit supporting sustainable living communities, on August 16 held a workshop seeking the way to create shared value for climate change adaptation, with climate change experts and business representatives taking part.

Environment Quang Tri: 144 unexploded ordnances safely handled PeaceTrees Vietnam (PTVN)’s bomb and mine clearance team announced on August 15 that it had successfully handled a vault containing 144 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in the central province of Quang Tri.

Environment Producers to be subject to recycling obligations A workshop was held by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MoNRE) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15 to promote the Extended Producer Responsibility (ERP) Act among manufacturers and importers under the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection.