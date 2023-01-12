Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao host Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Vientiane on January 12.



The meeting, held on January 11-12, saw the attendance of representatives from more than 20 ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries.Read full story



- Visiting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired the two countries’ investment cooperation conference in Vientiane on January 12.



Vietnam has a total registered investment of 5.34 billion USD in Laos, making it one of the three biggest foreign investors here. Meanwhile, Laos has continually been the top destination among the 79 countries and territories Vietnamese businesses have invested in. Read full story



- Vietnam’s passport climbed four spots to rank 88th among the most powerful passports in the world, according to the newly-released Henley Passport Index 2023.



Accordingly, people with a Vietnamese passport enjoy free entry or are just required an e-visa or a visa on arrival to 55 countries and territories globally. Read full story



- Millions of overseas Vietnamese (OV) residing in more than 130 countries and territories across the world are an extremely important factor that has contributed to Vietnam’s extensive and intensive international integration, promotion of external cooperation, and mobilisation of international resources serving its cause of national construction and development, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu wrote in his recent article.



The article was published ahead of Vietnam’s annual programme named "Xuan Que huong" (Homeland Spring) for expatriates returning to their homeland to celebrate the Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) – the country’s biggest and longest traditional festival. This year, the programme is slated to take place on January 13 and 14. Read full story

Headquarters of BOE Technology Group Co Ltd (Photo: China Daily)

- Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, a supplier of both Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, has a plan to invest a substantial sum to build two factories in Vietnam.



The investment may total up to 400 million USD, UK-based Reuters reported. Read full story



- The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has sketched out two scenarios for the Vietnamese economy in 2023.



Under the first, the national GDP will grow 6.47%, inflation 4.08%, and export 7.21%, and export-import revenue is projected at 5.64 billion USD, heard a workshop in Hanoi on January 12. Read full story



- Trade between Vietnam and South Africa is expected to further expand on the basis of the current solid foundation, Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Hoang Van Loi has said.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat said Vietnam is likely to boost its export of farm produce, ceramics, furniture, and consumer goods, and it will import fresh fruits, coal, minerals, and chemicals from the African nation. Read full story



- With a good-looking and sophisticated design, and impressive specifications, VinFast's electric vehicle (EV) duo VF 6 and VF 7, showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2023 recently held in the US, received positive reviews from the international media.



Driving, a renowned news-site of Canada’s automobile industry, wrote that both Torino Design-designed units are good-looking entrants that should generate a lot of interest, as long as they are priced at the right level. Read full story

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

- Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 404,635 vehicles of all kinds last year, an annual rise of 33%.



Of the total, there were 316,941 passenger cars, up 48% year-on-year; 82,714 commercial vehicles, down 1.5%; and 4,980 special-purpose ones, down 14%.Read full story



- About 91.1 million people in Vietnam participated in health insurance last year, accounting for 92.04% of its population and marking an increase of over 2.2 million participants compared to that of 2021, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).



Speaking at the online conference that the VSS organised on January 11 to launch this year’s tasks, its General Director Nguyen The Manh said that the health insurance coverage exceeds the targets set by the National Assembly and Government./. Read full story