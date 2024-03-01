Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Border Guard High Command held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 1 in the presence of President Vo Van Thuong to receive a second-class Feat Order and celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Border Guard’s traditional day (March 3, 1959 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Border Defence Day (March 3, 1989 - 2024).

President Vo Van Thuong (R) presents a portrait of President Ho Chi Minh to the Border Guard High Command at the ceremony in Hanoi on March 1. (Photo: VNA)

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Political Commissar of the Border Guard, said that under the direction of the Party Central Committee and President Ho Chi Minh, on March 3, 1959, the Prime Minister issued Decree No. 100/TTg on the establishment of the people's armed public security force, which is now the border guard force. Since then, the date March 3 became the traditional day of the Border Guard.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the acceleration of construction of T3 passenger terminal of Tan Son Nhat airport and Long Thanh airport so that the projects can be put into operation before April 30, 2025 and in the first half of 2026, respectively.



In a document issued recently by the Government Office on the PM's instructions after his inspection over key transport projects from February 12-13, the PM directed the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to speed up and make breakthroughs in the construction of the Long Thanh airport in 2024 and 2025, in order to complete the project and put the airport into operation in the first half of 2026.



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense of Ireland Micheál Martin agreed on orientations and measures to strengthen the relations between the two countries in the time ahead, during their talks in Ireland on February 29.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense Micheál Martin . (Photo: VNA)

At the talks, held as part of Son's official visit to Ireland, Martin welcomed the visit, the first to Ireland by a Vietnamese foreign minister over the past 20 years, and congratulated the Southeast Asian nation on its socio-economic achievements.



- Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam should outline breakthrough measures for infrastructure and human resources development as well as institutional reform so as to carry out and build cooperation plans for the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on March 1.

At the 13th Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on CLV Development Triangle Area. (Photo: VNA)

While chairing the 13th Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on CLV Development Triangle Area in Attapeu province, Laos, with Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongphosi and Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul, he stressed that Vietnam always treasures the relations with the two neighbours and takes this as a strategic mission and top priority in the country's foreign policies.



- The US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) will break its own record on the number of US businesses joining an annual delegation to Vietnam, even higher than the 51 firms joining the delegation in March last year, according to President & CEO of the council Ted Osius.



The former US Ambassador to Vietnam said that this will be an important visit taking place after the upgrade of the US-Vietnam relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development and on the occasion of the 40th founding anniversary of the USABC.



- Vietnamese businesses operating in agriculture will attend the Agricultural Supply Chain Asia conference (ASCA) co-hosted by the US Grains Council, the US Wheat Associates, and the US Soybean Export Council from March 18 – 20, according to the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).



The conference will be held in both in-person and online formats, expecting to attract crowds of representatives from agricultural businesses from many countries and territories.



- The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) on February 29 launched the annual Vietnam Ao Dai Week 2024 and organised an art performance programme to promote the value of the traditional costume in life, culture, and society.

The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai (long dress) Festival will take place in the city from March 7-17. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Ao Dai Week was first held in 2019 by the VWU in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism under the theme "Ao dai – Vietnamese Cultural Heritage". Since then, the event has been held in the first week of March every year, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, to celebrate the International Women's Day (March 8)./.