Morning digest March 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Argentina expand cooperation relations Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on March 19 held talks with Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Diana Elena Mondino who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from March 19-20.

Politics Ninh Binh, Laos’ Oudomxay strengthen cooperation relations Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Doan Minh Huan had a working session with a visiting delegation from the Lao province of Oudomxay led by Bounkhong Lachiemphone, Secretary of the Party Committee and governor of Oudomxay on March 19.

Politics PM hosts new ambassadors of RoK, Laos Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 19 received the new ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Laos who have just commenced their tenures in Vietnam, affirming the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to supporting them in fulfilling duties.