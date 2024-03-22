Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs for the 14th National Party Congress holds in-depth, comprehensive and objective ideas, and shows the significance of the work as well as the Party's consistent, proper, and scientific views on personnel affairs, commented Tran Thi Thu Dong, Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations.

Dong, who is also President of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, held that good personnel preparation is a crucial factor ensuring the success of the 14th National Party Congress.Read full text

-An international workshop was held by the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences in Hanoi on March 22 to look into impacts of external challenges on Vietnam’s integration into the world.

Acting Director of the IWEP Dr. Phi Vinh Tuong (standing) addresses the workshop in Hanoi on March 22. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Acting Director of the IWEP Dr. Phi Vinh Tuong said facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam exerted efforts to respond to this health crisis, possibly the biggest non-traditional security issue in decades, to reverse its negative impacts. After that, armed conflicts erupted in different regions around the globe, forcing the world to deal with other non-traditional security challenges like energy, food, and navigation security.Read full text

-A kick-off ceremony for the construction of the Khe Net pass railway rehabilitation project was held on March 22 by the Ministry of Construction, the People’s Committee of central Quang Binh province, and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

Kick-off ceremony for construction of the Khe Net pass railway rehabilitation project (Photo: VNA)

This is the first such project in Vietnam to be implemented with official development assistance (ODA) loans from the EDCF and counterpart capital from the Vietnamese Government with a total investment of more than 2 trillion VND (80.6 million USD). It is implemented by a consortium of Vietnamese construction giant Deo Ca Group and the RoK’s IlSung Vietnam Co., Ltd.Read full text

-Vietnamese fishing vessels’ infringements of foreign waters have gradually decreased over the past years, which is the clearest demonstration of the border guard and other forces’ moves to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, an official has said.

Notably, violations of the waters of Pacific Islands nations such as Australia, Palau, New Caledonia, and Papua New Guinea have been eradicated since 2018, noted Col. Vu Van Hung, Deputy Chief of the Staff of the Border Guard High Command, in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.Read full text

-Vietnam has received a 51.5-million-USD payment for verified emissions reductions (carbon credits) for reducing deforestation and forest degradation (commonly known as REDD) and for enhancing carbon stored in forests through reforestation and afforestation.

This makes Vietnam the first country in the East Asia-Pacific to receive a results-based payment from the World Bank (WB)’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF).Read full text

-UNESCO has responded to the scientific dossier seeking its recognition for the Complex of Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Monuments and Landscapes as a world heritage site, according to the Cultural Heritage Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

UNESCO said the dossier meets all technical requirements outlined in the World Heritage Convention, it said.Read full text

-Vietnam is one of seven countries selected by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to conduct research on the M72 tuberculosis (TB) vaccine, given the fact that they have a high tuberculosis burden, according to Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Binh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Central Lung Hospital and deputy head of the Executive Board of the National TB Programme.

The WHO has issued recommendations to promote vaccination against this disease. To date, there are 16 types of TB vaccines that have been studied in clinical trials, of which the research result of the M72 vaccine shows that with at least one injection, this type of vaccine has passed the WHO recommendation level with about 50% protection.Read full text/.