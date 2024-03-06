Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Cambodia on its past economic achievements, during a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Melbourne on March 6 morning (local time) on the sidelines of the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit marking the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)

Congratulating Cambodia on the successful holding off the election of the 5th Senate, Chinh held that the election outcomes reaffirm the leadership role and status of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) in Cambodia, and offered his warmest congratulations to CPP Chairman Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other leaders.



-New Zealand Acting Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Hinton has highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse’s upcoming visit to New Zealand following his attendance at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne and his official visit to Australia.

Acting Ambassador of New Zealand to Vietnam Wendy Hinton (Photo: VNA)

In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Hinton said New Zealand has quite a new Government which was elected last October, and this is very significant for PM Christopher Luxon's Government because it is the first visit to New Zealand by a head of Government since that election.



-Tunisia wishes to further strengthen relations with Vietnam, suggesting the two nations enhance the exchange of all-level delegations in the coming time, Tunisian President Kais Saied has said.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Tunisia Nguyen Huy Dung (L) and Secretary of State in Tunisia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mounir Ben Rjiba (Photo: VNA)

Saied stated this during a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Tunisia Nguyen Huy Dung, who presented his credentials on March 5.



-The office of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Secretariat of the Lao NA held their 12th annual seminar and exchange in Oudomxay province, Laos, on March 6.

Secretary General of the Vietnamese NA Bui Van Cuong and Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachak attended the event.



-The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Communist Party of the US led by Arturo Cambron, member of the National Committee, in Hanoi on March 6 morning.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the event (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, VUFO President Phan Anh Son briefed the visitors on Vietnam's development direction, the outcomes of implementing the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s innovative policy on foreign affairs, and Vietnam's perspective on people-to-people diplomacy and internationalism.



-Vietnam has once again condemned attacks targeting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure works in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire and an immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

Addressing a UN Security Council (UNSC) discussion held in New York on March 4-5 on the conflicts and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, showed deep concern about the prolonged conflict and increasingly serious humanitarian crisis in the area.



-President of the Chamber of Representatives of Colombia Andrés David Calle Aguas hosted a reception on March 5 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela and Colombia Vu Trung My, during which he urged the two countries to consider establishing the Colombia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela and Colombia Vu Trung My (second from right) and President of the Chamber of Representatives of Colombia Andrés David Calle Aguas (R) (Photo: VNA)

He also proposed the two sides promote collaboration between their legislative bodies to contribute to boosting the multifaceted cooperation between Colombia and Vietnam, especially in 2024 as they are celebrating the 45th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.



-Vietnam has been in the world’s top 10 countries having the highest share of senior female mangers in recent years, which demonstrates female entrepreneur’s management capacity and gender equality in business establishments.

International Business Reports from Grant Thornton, a leading independent assurance, tax and advisory firm, showed that Vietnamese women hold 37% of senior management positions in 2019, and the figures in 2021, 2022, and 2023 were 39%, 33%, and 34%, respectively, much higher than the world and the Asia-Pacific's levels.



-Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 has coordinated with units the Bentiu sub-division and a number of departments at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to make a volunteer trip to provide health care for women and children in Bentiu, South Sudan.

The trip is one of the events during the week of action for women and children in commemoration of International Women's Day on March 8, said Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Ha, the hospital's director.



-The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has announced two terrorist organisations based in the US and Thailand, accusing them of using violence to achieve secession in the Central Highlands.

The first group, named Montagnard Support Group, Inc. (MSGI), was established in 2011 by Y Mut Mlo and Y Duen Bdap. It employs violent methods, including recruiting members in Vietnam, training them for violent activities, and inciting protests and armed rebels. It provides them with financial support, weapons, and equipment to carry out terrorist attacks, assassinations of officials and civilians, and destruction of State and civilian property to demand secession, autonomy, and the establishment of a "Degar State" in the Central Highlands.