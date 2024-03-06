Politics Ambassador highlights Vietnam-NZ ties ahead of PM Chinh’s visit New Zealand Acting Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Hinton has highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse’s upcoming visit to New Zealand following his attendance at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne and his official visit to Australia.

Politics Tunisia eyes to further beef up relations with Vietnam Tunisia wishes to further strengthen relations with Vietnam, suggesting the two nations enhance the exchange of all-level delegations in the coming time, Tunisian President Kais Saied has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao public security ministries bolster cooperation Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 5 for Khonsi Naovalat, head of the Lao Ministry of Public Security's representative agency in Vietnam.