☕ Afternoon briefing on March 7
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 7.
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries and sectors to give the highest priority to protecting Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine, in the context of the escalating conflict there. During a meeting on March 6 with their representatives, the leader stressed that the spirit of humanity and responsibility are very urgent now. Read full story
The Government leader made the remark when meeting with female leaders, intellectuals and artists in Hanoi on March 7 on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8) and the 1982nd anniversary of the Trung Sisters’ Uprising. Read full story
– With its distinctive potential and competitive edges, Kien Giang has all it needs to become an economically strong province, particularly in sea-based economy, and a major tourist centre of the regional and the world, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in a meeting with key leaders of the Mekong Delta province on March 6.
The event, which also saw the presence of leaders of various ministries, discussed the province’s socio-economic development in 2021 and plans and tasks for 2022 and the following years. Read full story
– Most of the Vietnamese people wishing to move out of three big cities of Ukraine, namely Kyiv, Kharkov, and Odessa, have been evacuated in the face of the complicated situation there, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Nguyen Hong Thach. These three cities also house the majority of Vietnamese in Ukraine. Read full story
- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will operate a third flight from Romania to Hanoi to bring back Vietnamese who fled from conflicts in Ukraine, per request of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on increasing such flights, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Son said on March 6. The flight is to depart from Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport on March 10 to Bucharest, and return a day later. Read full story
- Elisa Fernandez Saenz, Country Representative of UN Women in Vietnam, has recommended that to achieve the best effect from the policies and programmes on climate, the environment, and disaster risks, the country put women and girls at the centre of decision-making.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), she noted the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day (March 8), “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, aims to recognise contributions by women and girls across the world, who bear most of the responsibility in climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts, so as to build a more sustainable future for all. Read full story
– It is important to encourage the involvement of men in efforts to end the issue of gender-biased sex selection (GBSS) in Vietnam, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara stressed on March 7.
Talking to the press on the sidelines of the dialogue on addressing GBSS, held both online and offline, Kitahara pointed out the main factors that are driving GBSS in Vietnam, including the notion of some preferences. Read full story
– More than 44.6 trillion VND (1.95 billion USD) of public investment was disbursed in the first two months of 2022, equivalent to 8.61 percent of this year’s target and higher than the rate of 5.09 percent in the same period last year.
The Ministry of Finance said the disbursement rates for domestic and foreign capital reached 9.22 percent and 0.2 percent, compared to the respective figures of 5.68 percent and 0.38 percent seen during the same period last year. Read full story/.
