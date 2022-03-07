Politics Kien Giang has all it needs to be economically strong province: PM With its distinctive potential and competitive edges, Kien Giang has all it needs to become an economically strong province, particularly in sea-based economy, and a major tourist centre of the regional and the world, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in a meeting with key leaders of the Mekong Delta province on March 6.

Business Work on two major industrial zones to get underway in Binh Duong The southern province of Binh Duong will start construction of two giant industrial zones of more than 1,000 hectares each this year with an eye on foreign investors.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,159 VND/USD on March 7, up 8 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 4).