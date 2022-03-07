Society Vietnam recommended to put women, girls at centre of climate decision-making Elisa Fernandez Saenz, Country Representative of UN Women in Vietnam, has recommended that to achieve the best effect from the policies and programmes on climate, the environment, and disaster risks, the country put women and girls at the centre of decision-making.

Society Women's Union upholds pioneering role in working for women's happiness The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) has upheld its pioneering role in working for women's happiness, the union's President Ha Thi Nga affirmed during an interview with Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 13th National Women Congress for the 2022 – 2027 period to be held in Hanoi on March 9-11.

Society Vietnamese “blue beret” doctors help raise South Sudanese women's awareness of health care Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 which is performing duties at the UN Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan has organised activities to raise awareness of health care and daily gynecological hygiene for local women on the occasion of the International Women's Day (March 8).

Society Hanoi strives to provide vocational training for 224,500 people this year The Hanoi People’s Committee has set a target of enrolling and providing vocational training for 224,500 people this year, including 25,000 persons at college level and 28,000 at intermediate level.