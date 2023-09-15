Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, themed “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”, opened in Hanoi on September 15.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

The opening ceremony was co-chaired by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue; President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco; Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Tran Thanh Man; IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong; President of the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians Dan Carden, member of the UK Parliament; Chairman of the Young NA Deputies' Group of Vietnam Nguyen Anh Tuan; Namibian Parliamentarian and member of the leadership of the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians Emma Tangi Muteka; and a representative of the IPU Secretariat.



- Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with Secretary General of South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula in Johannesburg on September 14, within the framework of her official visit to the country.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) and Secretary General of South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress Fikile Mbalula. (Photo: VNA)

Xuan affirmed that Vietnam highly values the role of the ANC in South Africa, and expressed her impression with the country's development achievements under the leadership of the Party.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s two-day trip to China to attend the opening of the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) 2023 in Nanning city, Guangxi province, carries practical meaning, according to Vietnamese Consul General in Nanning Do Nam Trung.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat also underlined that this year's events mark the 20-year journey of the CAEXPO and CABIS, an effective cooperation model between ASEAN and China that has brought practical benefits to businesses and peoples of ASEAN and China. This is also the first expo to be held in the in-person format after COVID-19 pandemic.



- Ho Chi Minh City desires to partner with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to leverage the outcomes of the HCM City Economic Forum for the development of the southern largest economic hub and Vietnam in general, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai told WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens.



At a meeting on September 15 with Jurgens, who is on a working trip to attend the HCM City Economic Forum 2023 (HEF 2023), Mai highly appreciated the WEF for signing a joint statement on cooperation with the municipal People's Committee, creating opportunities for HEF to become part of the WEF's ecosystem.



- Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam 50 years ago (September 12, 1973), which made him the first and only foreign leader to visit the liberated zone in central Quang Tri province, was the most vivid and persuasive symbol of Cuba’s solidarity and unconditional support to Vietnam, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung.

Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro (R) and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Van Dong at a meeting held in Quang Tri province on September 15, 1973 to welcome the Cuban delegation on their visit to the liberated zone in South Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion, Tung said that the visit was a great encouragement to the Vietnamese people and army, and a new motivation for the world movement of solidarity with and support to Vietnam.



- Vietnam and Algeria signed an agreement on judicial cooperation programme for 2024-2025 period, during a recent two-day working visit by Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Khanh Ngoc to the North African country.



Ngoc said the signing reaffirms desire and determination of the two countries' ministries in strengthening legal and judicial collaboration in order to help them well perform theirs functions and tasks, actively contributing to strengthening the sound friendship between the two countries.



- The first national forum on the development of digital economy and digital society took place in the northern province of Nam Dinh on September 14, discussing orientations and trends to help realise the country’s relevant targets for 2030 and beyond.



In his opening speech, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said that building a digital economy and digital society was identified as a strategic focus of Vietnam in the time ahead.



- An international workshop discussing opportunities to connect and expand markets for Vietnamese exports via cross-border e-commerce partnership with Amazon was jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on September 14.



As part of activities within the framework of the Vietnam International Sourcing 2023, the event offered a venue for e-commerce experts and businesses to discuss and share experiences, helping Vietnamese entrepreneurs and young human resources quickly acquire knowledge and directly engage in introducing and selling Vietnamese products on global cross-border e-commerce platforms./.