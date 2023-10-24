A beach in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Online travel platform Agoda on October 24 for the first time announced Vietnam’s New Horizons – a list of new emerging destinations in the country that few tourists have known.

This list is made based on the results of comparing search data for the same period in 2022 and 2023 about emerging destinations, increasing interest from both domestic and foreign tourists.

On the top of the list is Tam Dao resort in the northern mountainous of Vinh Phuc with search traffic increasing by 279% over the same period last year.

Other destinations are Bac Ninh - a spiritual city in the north with a 234% increase in search volume; Sam Son coastal city in the central province of Thanh Hoa, 228%; and Phu Quy - a small island off the coast of Binh Thuan province.

The coastal city of Quy Nhon with its romantic beaches and unique cuisine is also included in the list.

Tam Dao tourist area in the northern mountainous province of Vinh Phuc.(Photo: VNA)

Vu Ngoc Lam, Director of Agoda in Vietnam, said that in addition to the most popular and famous destinations in Vietnam which many tourists visit regularly, Agoda found that some places with fewer visitors had a clear increase in searches.

Agoda wants to take advantage of this opportunity to introduce new places and find out what attracts those who love to explore destinations that few tourists have come to.

He said Vietnam has many interesting things to explore, in which second- and third-class destinations are increasingly sought after. Therefore. Agoda regularly introduces many incentives to help tourists have the best experiences when travelling to Vietnam./.