Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, boasting stunning beaches, high-end resorts and a kaleidoscope of tourism activities, are the most favourite destinations of Korean visitors.

According to Agoda Vietnam, international tourists have found Vietnamese beaches attractive since they meet the global tourism trend.

From ancient city of Hoi An to tropical Phu Quoc island or dynamic Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam has a lot to offer its visitors.

Statistics from the General Statistics Office showed the RoK remained the largest source of foreign visitors to Vietnam in the first three months of this year with more than 1.2 million arrivals, up 10% from the same time in 2019 – the time before the COVID-19 pandemic./.

VNA