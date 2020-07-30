Business Trade fair honours Vietnamese goods A trade fair honouring Vietnamese goods kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29.

Business Businesses explore cooperation opportunities under EVFTA Nearly 150 businesses in Hanoi, Binh Phuoc, Ho Chi Minh City and Europe were brought together at an online forum on July 29 to get the latest updates on cooperation opportunities to be presented by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Vinamilk enjoys revenue growth in Q2 The Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) recorded over 15.49 trillion VND (670.16 million USD) in consolidated net revenue between April and June, up 9.5 percent from the first quarter and 6.1 percent from a year earlier.

Business Only 1.29 percent of G-bonds sold at latest auction The State Treasury raised 116 billion VND (over 5.01 million USD), only 1.29 percent of the total G-bonds up for auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 29.