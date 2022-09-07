At the press conference to announce the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 22nd Vietnam International Agricultural Trade Fair (AgroViet 2022) will open next week in Hanoi, featuring 100 exhibitors, including those from Australia, Russia, Japan, China, Thailand and Indonesia.



Slated for September 15, the trade fair will feature around 170 pavilions, 28 of which run by foreign exhibitors who will display a wide range of agricultural products, such as abalone, Manuka honey, olive oil, spices, mushroom drinks, palm oil and fresh Salak fruit, alongside publications on agricultural technologies, farm supplies and support services.



The event will also showcase various “One Commune, One Product” (OCOCP) and organic products from Vietnam, including rice, honey, chili sauces and salangane nests.



This year, there will be a zone for agricultural startups where entrepreneurs can share information about their businesses and seek partnership opportunities.



Le Thanh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, said the event aims to develop hi-tech agricultural production, boost trade and expand connection between sellers and buyers.



It will also provide a platform for cities and provinces nationwide to introduce their products and heighten the reputation of Vietnamese farm produces domestically and globally, he said./.