The Agung volcano in Bali on September 29 (Photo: VNA)

– The Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) has forecast that around 70,000 foreign tourists will delay their visits to Bali island from October to November due to Agung volcano’s eruption.PHRI President Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati said that data gathered from some hotels in Bali revealed that a majority of visitors postponed their visits due to the cancellation of meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the island.Currently, the dangerous area has been expanded to 12km radius from the mouth of the volcano. Places beyond the area are considered to be safe.October is the peak tourist season in Bali when hotel booking reaching 65 percent in Nusa Dua, the tourist downtown of Badung district.Bali Governor Made Mangku Pastika called on tourists to continue visiting the island as it is still safe despite the volcano’s operation.In a meeting with travel operators, he said that Agung volcano’s eruption only affects 28 villages within 12km around the volcano, while other 50 villages and tourist destinations of Bali, including Nusa Dua, Kuta and Sanur are still safe.-VNA