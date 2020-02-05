Business FTAs to bring both opportunities and challenges: Minister Joining new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs) ​​will help Vietnam diversify its economic and trade relations, especially expanding import and export markets, avoiding excessive dependence on a specific region and helping the economy cope better with external fluctuations.

Business Khanh Hoa: ocean tuna boats return to shore Tens of ocean tuna boats on February 4 moored in the Hon Ro Port in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, after a month-long voyage that lasted throughout the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business Rice exports to Philippines in 2019 surge Vietnam shipped 884.94 million USD worth of rice to the Philippines in 2019, a year-on-year rise of 92.58 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.