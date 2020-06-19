Sci-Tech Hanoi to host international workshop on oil recovery technology An international workshop on Improved Oil Recovery (IOR) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) technologies will take place in Hanoi on September 28 and 29.

Sci-Tech Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks hit Vietnam’s information systems Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 43.9 percent, according to the Department of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications.