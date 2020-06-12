Environment Schools could be forced to close on ‘bad air’ days Vietnam may order schools to shut down on days when the air quality is poor, according to the draft law revising the 2014 Law on Environment Protection.

Environment Vietnam’s northern region faces longest heatwave for 27 years The heatwave scorching northern Vietnam since earlier this month is expected to linger until June 13 and may become the longest to have hit the region in 27 years.

Environment Waste management projects line up to help address pollution issues A community-based waste management project aiming to scale up classification and foster green investment was launched on June 8 in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.