Air pollution response focus of competition, seminar
An awards ceremony for an air pollution response competition and a seminar on air pollution caused by industrial waste took place in Hanoi on June 12.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The events were co-organised by the Vietnam Sustainable Energy Alliance (VSEA) and the Vietnam Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Alliance (NCDs-VN).
The organising board received 77 entries, 50 photos, four videos, and 16 articles, and presented five press prizes, nine photo prizes, and four others they selected.
Speaking at the seminar, former head of the Health Ministry’s Health Environment Management Agency Nguyen Huy Nga said an estimated every 9 out of 10 people worldwide are breathing dirty air while the rate of the elderly and children living with asthma is rising rapidly, not to mention incidences of cancer.
Participants highlighted the need to issue more stringent rules on technical standards as well as fines for industrial waste, which they said should be specified in legal documents, in particular the Law on Environmental Protection now under discussion at National Assembly meetings./.
