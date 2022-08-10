Airlines adjust flight plans over storm Mulan
In response to impacts of storm Mulan in the Gulf of Tokin, Vietnamese airlines have adjusted operation plans of flights to and from some affected airports from August 11.
Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines will cancel two flights between the northern port city of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City. It will also delay flights between Hai Phong and a series of localities – Buon Me Thuot, Cam Ranh, Da Lat and HCM City – on August 11.
Passengers on flights affected by the storm will be supported by the carrier in line with regulations and transferred to other available flights of the same itinerary if required.
Bamboo Airways, meanwhile, adjusted schedules to ensure absolute safety for flights from/to the Pleiku, Da Nang, Cat Bi, Vinh, and Van Don airports on August 11.
Vietjet also announced that it would adjust schedules of some flights to Hai Phong on the same day.
Storm Mulan, the second to appear in the East Sea this year, is heading towards the northern coast. It is forecast to move west - northwest at about 15 - 20km per hour between 4pm on August 10 and 4am on August 11.
Under the storm’s impact, from August 10 evening to August 12, northern localities along with Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces in the northern central region are predicted to experience downpours with rainfall of 100 - 200mm, even over 250mm./.