Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Airlines have adjusted their flight schedules on July 4 due to Typhoon Mun.National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will delay two flights coded VN1262 and VN1263 between Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An to ensure safety for passengers.Flight VN1262 is scheduled to take off from HCM City at 10:25 and land in Vinh airport at 12:00, while flight VN1263 will take off from Vinh at 12:40 and land in HCM City at 14:30.Vietnam Airlines will cancel two flights coded 0V8313 and 0V8312 between Hanoi and Vinh operated by the Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO).Meanwhile, Vietjet Air will cancel many flights to and from Hai Phong on the same day, including VJ751/750 between Hai Phong and Buon Ma Thuot, VJ270/273 between HCM City and Hai Phong, VJ488/489 between Can Tho and Hai Phong, VJ723/722 between Hai Phong and Da Nang, VJ731 between Hai Phong and Nha Trang, and VJ285 between Hai Phong and HCM City.Earlier on July 3, Vietnam Airlines cancelled two flights between Hai Phong and HCM City, while low-cost airline Jetstar Pacific cancelled two flights between the two cities.Airlines advised passengers who plan to travel to or from airports in typhoon-hit destinations, including Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, to stay updated on the weather forecast and flight information.According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Typhoon Mun was about 130km south-southeast off Quang Ninh and Nam Dinh provinces as of 13:00 of July 3.In the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to move west-northwest at a speed of about 10-15km per hour.-VNA