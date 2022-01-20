Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese tourism companies have cooperated with airlines to offer attractive tour packages to meet the increasing travel demand on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.



Deputy General Director at Saigontourist Group Truong Duc Hung said that his company has coordinated with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to supply promotional tour combo packages during Tet, including luxury hotel and airline ticket services at preferential prices in Ho Chi Minh City and several tourist destinations with direct flights.



Meanwhile, the collaboration between low-cost airline Vietjet Air and the Vinpearl offer package tours including round-trip airfare and 5-star vacation services to Vinpearl’s resorts in central Da Nang and Nha Trang cities, and Mekong Delta Phu Quoc city.



Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines have also enhanced cooperation to develop package travel products with many incentives for travellers. Sun Group has pledged to reduce at least 10 percent of service price for tourists using its services in Asia Park in Da Nang; and at least 5 percent for those staying at its accommodation in Fansispan (Lao Cai), Ha Long (Quang Ninh), Hon Thom (Phu Quoc) and Ba Den (Tay Ninh).

Vietnam Airlines also promised a 30-percent discount on economy fares for all visitors who will stay at Sun Group’s facilities.



Earlier, at an investment-trade-tourism promotion conference held in Kien Giang, a representative of Vietnam Airlines reported that the firm planned to resume flights from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia and Australia to Phuc Quoc to create “Green-lane tourism” connectivity with safe tourist destinations in Vietnam.



Vietnam Airlines announced that it will also gradually re-open flights between Vietnam and the US, Europe and China in the near future.



Meanwhile, Vietjet Air revealed that it will expand domestic and international routes from and to Phu Quoc apart from coordinating with the authorities of Kien Giang province in developing new tourist products./.