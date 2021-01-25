All congress delegates, serving personnel negative for COVID-19
A medical worker takes a swab from a reporter for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – More than 10,000 samples for the second COVID-19 testing of delegates to and personnel serving the 13th National Party Congress turned out negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as of 8pm on January 24.
According to regulations, all delegates to and personnel serving the event must undergo two tests: the first conducted within seven days prior to the congress and the second within one or two days.
Both tests of the more than 10,000 people showed negative results.
The COVID-19 testing aims to ensure a safe environment for the 13th National Party Congress, scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.
Amid the pandemic’s complex developments around the world, the Ministry of Health recommended all anti-COVID-19 measures be complied with to ensure safety for the congress and the Lunar New Year holiday.
The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam stood at 1,548 as of late January 24, including 1,411 recoveries and 35 deaths./.