A medical worker takes a swab from a reporter for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

– More than 10,000 samples for the second COVID-19 testing of delegates to and personnel serving the 13th National Party Congress turned out negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as of 8pm on January 24.According to regulations, all delegates to and personnel serving the event must undergo two tests: the first conducted within seven days prior to the congress and the second within one or two days.Both tests of the more than 10,000 people showed negative results.The COVID-19 testing aims to ensure a safe environment for the 13th National Party Congress , scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.Amid the pandemic’s complex developments around the world, the Ministry of Health recommended all anti- COVID-19 measures be complied with to ensure safety for the congress and the Lunar New Year holiday.The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam stood at 1,548 as of late January 24, including 1,411 recoveries and 35 deaths./.