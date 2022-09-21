Ambassador jointly chairs UNGA 77 opening
The 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) was officially launched in New York on September 20 (local time), with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, jointly chairing the opening.
The debate’s theme is “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges” this year.
Vietnam has been elected as one of the Vice Presidents of UNGA 77, representing the Asia-Pacific Region. The country will perform its responsibility for one year, starting from September 13.
In the opening session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the launch of an “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Stimulus” led by the G20 to massively boost sustainable development in developing countries. UNGA 77 President Csaba Korosi, for his part, underlined the need for solutions to surmount global challenges through solidarity, sustainability and science.
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh is scheduled to deliver a speech at UNGA 77 and hold bilateral meetings with foreign leaders on September 21-22.
The UN General Assembly is one of the six main organs of the UN and the only of the UN with representatives from all the 193 member states. It has broad authority in the fields of political, economic, cultural and social cooperation; and the right to discuss and make recommendations on matters falling within the scope of the Charter or any matter within the competence of the organs of the UN, for the purpose of promoting international cooperation on a global scale./.