World Time for ASEAN, India to elevate ties: FM Son It is time for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India to elevate their strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation to a new height, for peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said at the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on June 16.

World RoK international airport to reopen routes linking Vietnam The Muan International Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s South Jeolla province will allow the resumption of international flights, including those to Vietnam, this July.

World Singaporean, US armies hold first in-person drill after COVID-19 pandemic More than 1,000 soldiers from the armies of Singapore and the US are taking part in Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 at the Murai Urban Training Facility of Singapore from June 6-17, according to the Singaporean Ministry of Defence.

World RoK makes plans to attract Vietnamese tourists The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) on June 16 introduced the promotions it will be offering this year to attract Vietnamese tourists and boost the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s tourism recovery.