Ambassador suggests ways to strengthen ties with Russian oblast
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (R) meets with Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha on August 17 (Photo: VNA)
Working with the diplomat, Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha said his oblast’s economic ties with Vietnam have been thriving in recent years.
Bilateral trade topped 315 million USD in 2020, rising 10-fold in three years, and Vietnam currently ranks fifth among foreign trade partners of Kaluga, he noted, adding that local businesses are interested in expanding partnerships with the Southeast Asian nation.
Voicing his delight at the flourishing relations between Kaluga and Vietnam, Khoi emphasised that the oblast holds great significance in developing the two countries’ cooperation.
He said Kaluga is one of the first Russian localities he has visited, and that he is impressed with the huge economic, industrial, investment, and sci-tech potential, as well as other strengths of the oblast.
However, he pointed out that trade and economic links between the two nations have yet to match their potential.
The ambassador highly valued Kaluga’s incentives and support for investors, including TH True Milk of Vietnam, which is making efforts to complete its project there soon.
Suggesting cooperation priorities for the coming time, Khoi said if the existing rail route between Kaluga and China is optimised and connected with Vietnam, trade between Vietnam and Russia may double to reach 10 billion USD per year in the near future.
A private business owning an airline in Vietnam is showing its interest in setting up a logistics centre in Russia. As Kaluga is close to Moscow, this enterprise can join in the construction of an airport in the oblast, thus helping facilitate travel between the two countries, according to the diplomat.
He also asked Kaluga, in its capacity, to assist Vietnam with COVID-19 treatment drugs and medical equipment.
For his part, Shapsha spoke highly of the ambassador's proposals, affirming his readiness to have in-depth discussions about travel promotion as Vietnam is a favourite destination of Russians.
He also pledged to discuss support for and cooperation with Vietnam in the pandemic fight with local relevant agencies.
Visiting Vorsino Industry Park in Kaluga, Khoi met with Deputy Governor Vladimir Potemkin and Director of the Agency for Regional Development of Kaluga Nikolay Andreev, recommending stronger labour cooperation as the oblast is boosting the development of industrial parks.
As part of the trip, the ambassador also had a meeting with Mayor of Obninsk city Tatiana Leonova./.