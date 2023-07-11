Politics Vietnam, France step up financial cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung held a working session with French Minister Delegate for Industry Roland Lescure in Paris on July 10.

Politics Vietnam-Israel relations develop continuously over past three decades: Ambassador Looking back on the 30-year journey of diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Israel, with mutual respect and trust, have achieved prideworthy cooperation achievements in the fields of politics, economy, trade and investment, making the two nations become each other's leading partner in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Japan's Miyazaki prefecture delegation pays working visit to Nam Dinh A delegation of Japan's Miyazaki prefecture led by its Governor Kohno Syunji paid a working trip to the northern province of Nam Dinh on July 10.