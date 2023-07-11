AMM-56: Vietnam, Laos coordinate closely at multilateral forums
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 11 on the sideslines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings.
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) meets Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 11 on the sideslines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings.
The two sides expressed their delight at the fine development of the two countries’ relations, reflected through regular high-level meetings and contacts, and the joint implementation of key cooperation projects.
They agreed to maintain close coordination and thorough preparations for upcoming activities, and work together towards the effective implementation of cooperation fields, particularly economic diplomacy, amidst fluctuations of the regional and world economic situations.
The two ministers appreciated cooperation results between their ministries; and showed their satisfaction with the outcomes of the eighth deputy ministerial-level political consultation held in Laos in June.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, Son invited the Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 10th ministerial political consultation, expected to take place at the end of this year.
The two sides also agreed to closely coordinate with and support each other at multilateral forums, especially within ASEAN and the Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms; regularly exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.
Appreciating Laos' proactive preparation for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2024, Son emphasised that Vietnam is willing to support Laos in the preparation work and in successfully undertaking this important task./.