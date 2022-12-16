Hong Kong (China) has an outstanding advantage in higher education, with four of its eight public universities in the global top 50. Vietnam, meanwhile, has a rich source of young talent, meaning the potential for educational cooperation between the two in general and between Vietnam and the Chinese University of Hong Kong in particular remains huge.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong is currently ranked 38th in the world, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2023. It conducts many cooperation activities with Vietnam, including a programme of 30 scholarships for students at 5 specialised schools in the country.

Vietnamese students and researchers are recommended to make better use of scholarships from the university as well as other schools in Hong Kong (China).

Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) are leading economic partners of each other and boast complementary strengths. Strengthening cooperation in human resource training and scientific research will offer practical benefits to the two economies and peoples./.

VNA