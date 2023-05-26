Business Air passenger volume soars during first five months Airports in Vietnam served up to 45.5 million passengers in the first five months of this year, an increase of 37.8% compared to the same period last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Vietnam's five-month FDI rises sharply nationwide The total inflows of foreign investment in Vietnam this year to May 20, including new and added investment and contributions for share purchases by foreign investors, reached nearly 10.86 billion USD, down 7.3% year-on-year, but up 10.6 percentage points as compared with the figure in the first four months of this year, the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.

Business Dozens of commercial banks cut savings interest rates Dozens of commercial banks have simultaneously decided to reduce deposit interest rates from May 25, after the State Bank's decision to cut policy interest rates.

Business Shell to deliver first LNG shipment for PV Gas Petrovietnam Gas JSC (PV GAS) has confirmed a purchase with Shell PLC, facilitating the world's leading LNG supplier to transport its first LNG shipment to Vietnam.