Business Infographic Trade surplus hits 12.25 billion USD in H1 In the first six months of this year, the total import-export value reached 316.65 billion USD, down 15.2% year-on-year. Vietnam's trade surplus was estimated at 12.25 billion USD in the period.

Business PM instructs measures to accelerate highway projects in Mekong Delta Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference on tackling difficulties to speed up highway projects and disbursement of Official Development Assistance (ODA) capital in the Mekong Delta, which took place in Can Tho city on July 8 afternoon.

Business Market diversification crucial for rice sector: Experts Although Vietnamese rice has been exported to 150 countries and territories, markets for the product are mainly Asian countries and thus need to be diversified, according to experts.

Business US continues to impose anti-subsidy duty on Vietnamese steel coat hangers The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it will continue to impose anti-subsidy duty of up to 31.58% on steel coat hangers imported from Vietnam.