An Giang province, Cambodia boost cooperation
Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh (R) and Cambodian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sok Dareth (Photo: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang stands ready to help local firms to invest in Cambodia to develop tourism, trade and agriculture, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh on November 20.
Hosting a reception for Cambodian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sok Dareth, Binh expressed his delight at the fruitful coordination between An Giang and the Cambodian provinces of Kandal and Takeo in developing trade and a shared border of peace, friendship and mutual development.
An Giang province will continue to provide scholarships for Cambodian students studying at local universities and colleges, helping the neighbouring provinces improve their human resources, he said.
The chairman hoped that Cambodian businesses will increase their investment in An Giang to promote comprehensive relations between the two nations.
He also took the occasion to ask the Cambodian side to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese authorities in the search and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives during the war in the country.
Binh asked the Cambodian diplomat to promote cooperation between An Giang and Cambodian localities, thereby contributing to Vietnam-Cambodia ties.
Sok Dareth thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for giving Cambodia their whole-hearted support and assistance during the cause of national liberation and construction.
He said Cambodia will work with agencies in Vietnam on search and repatriation efforts, and to prevent trans-border crime and thwart plots to divide the sound friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations./.