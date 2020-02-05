Visiting Dong Hoa Hiep in the early spring is a rare opportunity to experience the traditional culture in this hundred-year-old village.

About 46km from My Tho city, Dong Hoa Hiep village is distinguished with houses built up to 220 years ago, creating a mysterious beauty that attracts visitors to the Mekong delta locality.

The most impressive thing here is that many houses were designed under the southern garden house style combining with the French colonial architecture.

The old houses in Dong Hoa Hiep are connected like a chess board, within a radius of about 2km, visitors just need a bike or walk around the village. Tien Giang province is working to preserve the ancient village and ancient houses.

With great cultural and architectural values, Dong Hoa Hiep ancient village has been recognised as a national heritage site. It has been evaluated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency as a successful ancient house tourism model for over a decade. Visiting Dong Hoa Hiep has been promoted as a highlight in a tour of the Mekong delta./.

