Angkor welcomes over 4,000 foreign arrivals in two months
The Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province welcomed 4,194 foreign tourists in the first two months of this year, AKP - the national news agency of Cambodia reported on March 3.
According to figures from Angkor Enterprise, the state-owned institution in charge of Angkor income management, the number for foreign visitors fell about 98 percent compared to the same period last year.
The heritage site gained 172,823 USD in tourism revenue during January-February. In February alone, it pocketed 122,357 USD from selling entrance tickets to 2,981 foreign tourists, a year-on-year decline of 97.84 percent and 97.49 percent, respectively.
Last year, the Angkor Archaeological Park received 400,889 foreigners, falling 81.8 percent from 2019, as restriction measures were put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, gaining from sale of entrance tickets fell 81 percent to 18.65 million USD./.