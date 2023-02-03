Annual anniversary honours Hoi An’s Kim Bong carpentry
The 500th death anniversary of the founder of Kim Bong carpentry was held at Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province, on February 2, attracting a large number of locals and tourists.
Kim Bong’s traditional crafts were recreated including weaving sedge mats, making household items from bamboo, and carving wood. Many folk games were also introduced, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
“This year’s celebration creates the foundation for us to hold more interesting and larger events. It helps raise public awareness of restoring the Kim Bong carpentry space methodically and sustainably,” said Nguyen Van Lanh, Vice Chairman of the Hoi An People's Committee.
Established in the 15th century, Kim Bong Carpentry Village is famous for building most of the wooden structures of ancient Hoi An. Kim Bong carpenters were summoned to build the Imperial City of Hue.
In June 2016, Kim Bong carpentry was recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national intangible cultural heritage./.