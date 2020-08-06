Business Policies encourage firms to assemble cars in Vietnam Several automakers are considering assembling their best-selling models in Vietnam due to the Government’s policy of zero import tariffs on components and a 50 percent reduction in registration fees.

Business Footwear exports likely to bounce back at year’s end Footwear exports were estimated to hit 9.53 billion USD in the first seven months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 7.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months The index of industrial production (IIP) in Ho Chi Minh City went down 5.5 percent year-on-year in seven months of this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on August 6, down 5 VND from the previous day.