Business FPT targets 18 percent growth in pre-tax profit FPT Corporation is aiming to earn 32.45 trillion VND (over 1.38 billion USD) in revenue and 5.51 trillion VND in pre-tax profit this year, gaining 17 percent and 18 percent respectively against 2019.

Business Hai Duong prepares to export fresh lychees to Japan The northern province of Hai Duong is taking the necessary measures to export fresh lychees to Japan in 2020.

Business Real estate firms dominate bond issuance in January Real estate firms were the major corporate bond issuers in the market in January, according to updates from SSI Securities Corporation.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on February 14 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND/USD on February 14, up 9 VND from the previous day.