World Vietnam an economic success story: Khmer Times Cambodia’s Khmer Times newspaper published an article on February 1 saying that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam is viewed as an economic success story and its growth has been among the highest worldwide over the last decade.

World RoK, Cambodia strike free trade agreement The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 3 said the country and Cambodia have clinched a free trade agreement (FTA) after seven months of negotiations.