Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, who is deputy head of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, speaks at the meeting (Source: VNA)

– The Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption has urged authorised agencies to step up the fight against corruption and exert greater efforts to finalise the investigation, prosecution, and judgment of eight serious cases which have attracted public concern by the end of this year.The major corruption cases occurred at the Vietnam Social Security, Hai Thanh Co., MobiFone Telecommunications Corp., PetroVietnam Biofuels JSC, Phuong Nam (Southern) Bank, and Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corp. (Sabeco); together with one case related to the project at No.8-12, Le Duan street in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 1 and another involved in violations of land management regulations in the central city of Da Nang.At the Standing Board’s meeting in Hanoi on May 21, its members exchanged opinions on a report inspecting the withdrawal of assets appropriated and lost in corruption and economic cases following the Central Steering Committee’s Plan No.192-KH/BCDTW dated September 4, 2018; and a project amending and supplementing the Political Bureau’s Regulation No.163-QD/TW dated February 1, 2013 on the function, tasks, power, and working regulations of the committee.The standing board also hailed the efforts of authorised agencies to strictly follow conclusions made by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is the committee’s head, at its 15th meeting on January 21, 2019. Thanks to these efforts, legal proceedings started on four cases, while investigations were recovered on four cases, and finished on two others.–VNA