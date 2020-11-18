ASEAN ASEAN works to promote rights of women, children A virtual launch ceremony was held on November 17 for the regional report on promoting sustainable integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.

World Japanese ambassador to ASEAN speaks of Vietnam’s excellent role Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira has spoken highly of the role of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 with the successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings despite of COVID-19.

World Foreign officials, media highlight signing of RCEP Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier has welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement between 15 signatories in Asia-Pacific.

World Thailand works for early parliament ratification of RCEP Thailand’s government is speeding up the process to get parliament’s approval of the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by February 2021 to pave the way for full ratification within 2021, according to Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.