World Thai Gov’t borrows 1.5 billion USD from ADB to revive economy Thailand’s Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has signed an agreement to borrow 1.5 billion USD from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to address economic and social issues caused by COVID-19.

World RCEP expected to give boost to Czech exports The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement, which was signed on November 15, is expected to open door for Czech enterprises to enter the world’s largest free trade area, according to Czech experts.