World Thailand launches first security satellite into space Thailand on September 3 announced that the country's first security satellite Napa-1 had been successfully launched on a European rocket from France’s Guiana on the same day’s morning.

World Asia's largest digital platform with 130 million users created by merging Naver Line and Yahoo Japan The integration of Line and Yahoo Japan is the combination of Japan's largest messenger company and search portal. When the two companies are integrated, the largest digital platform in Asia used by 130 million people will be created.

Politics Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).