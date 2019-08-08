Deputy Secretary General at the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry Norazman Ayob (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia will host the APEC Year 2020 from November 26, 2019 to November 2020, with nearly 16,000 delegates from 21 member economies taking part, APEC 2020 head of logistics Suraya KA Rahman told a media briefing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 8.



She said the delegates are tasked with creating excitement in both national and regional growth while providing opportunities for the APEC economies and beyond, amid the current economic challenges.



In order to prepare for APEC 2020, Malaysia has set up 15 working committees, trained about 200 liaison officers and plans to recruit nearly 500 volunteers.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary General at the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry Norazman Ayob said during the year hosted by Malaysia, APEC will open up a new chapter for its future with new goals in succession of Bogor Goals.



Besides, Malaysia is also partnering on the theme “Shared Prosperity” initiated by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed in his address to APEC CEO Summit 2018 held in Papua New Guinea.



Founded in 1998, APEC groups 21 member economies with a view to spurring sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the region.



Malaysia is a founding member of APEC. It last hosted APEC year in 1998.-VNA



