Business HCM City, Western Australia look to boost trade ties Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan has called on Western Australia's businesses to invest in strong fields such as food processing industry, agricultural biotechnology, and education- training in the southern hub.

Business Reference exchange rate continues downward trend The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,632 VND/USD on March 8, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Gift market gets International Women’s Day boost Flower and gift shops and supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City have launched promotions and exciting events on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8).

Business Infographic (interactive) Cao Phong orange hits the shelves in UK The Cao Phong orange from the northern province of Hoa Binh is now officially put up for sale in the UK, marking the return of this specialty to the global market after over 40 years.