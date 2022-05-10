According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in April alone, the export value was over 1 billion USD.



The US, Japan and China were the three leading import markets in the first quarter, accounting for nearly 50 percent of total aquatic export value.



Of note, export values in all markets saw expansion, and revenue from China doubled.



Exports of tra fish was over 890 million USD, up 89 percent against the same period last year.



Meanwhile, shrimp exports expanded more than 38 percent year-on-year to nearly 1.34 billion USD.



According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, demand in import markets is pointing towards a robust recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vietnamese firms have seized opportunities to bolster exports and seal high-value contracts./.

VNA