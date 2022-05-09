Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam earned 3.57 billion USD from aquatic exports in the first four months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 43.7 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In April alone, the export value was 1.05 billion USD.

The US, Japan and China were the three leading import markets in the first quarter, accounting for 49.5 percent of total aquatic export value.

Of note, export values in all markets saw expansion, and revenue from China doubled.

Exports of tra (pangasius) fish were estimated at 263 million USD in April, bringing the four-month figure to 894 million USD, up 89.4 percent against the same period last year.

Meanwhile, shrimp exports expanded 38.6 percent year-on-year to nearly 1.34 billion USD after adding 385 million USD in April.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), demand in import markets is pointing towards a robust recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vietnamese firms have seized opportunities to bolster exports and seal high-value contracts./.