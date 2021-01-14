Society Resources must be prioritised for ethnic minority areas: NA leader While the lives of people in ethnic minority and mountainous areas have improved over the years, efforts must be made to preserve their unique cultural identities, a top lawmaker has said.

Society VNA wins A prize of 2020 "Golden Hammer & Sickle" award The photo reportage “The entire political system and people join hands in the COVID-19 fight” by a group of photojournalists from the Vietnam News Agency wins the A prize of the fifth National Press Awards on Party building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle). The award ceremony was held in Hanoi on Jan. 13.

Society COVID-19: Khanh Hoa province told to stay alert as Tet approaches The central province of Khanh Hoa has been asked to stay vigilant in COVID-19 prevention and control, especially when the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is just around the corner.

Society Winners of National Press Awards on Party building named Winners of the fifth National Press Awards on Party building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle), were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 13 evening.