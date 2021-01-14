Architect Vo Trong Nghia honoured at 2020 Design for Asia Awards
Vietnam’s well-known architecture Vo Trong Nghia and his team in VTN Architects have been honoured at the 2020 Design for Asia (DFA) Awards for their project “Stepping Park House” located in Ho Chi Minh City.
The project won a silver award for “Environmental Design” in the “Home and Residential Spaces” category.
According to VNT Architects, because of the site’s proximity to a park, the house is constructed to be an extension of its environment and have integrated luxuriant landscape into the interior.
“An atrium was carved out of the three-storey building, accentuating its high ceiling, which provides enough sunlight and space for trees to grow indoors. The walls are covered with ivy.”
"The green facade blocks direct sunlight and moderates the temperature indoors."
The DFA Awards, organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, celebrates design excellence with Asian perspectives. Design projects are judged on four criteria – overall excellence, use of technology, impact in Asia as well as commercial and societal success.
VTN Architects, founded by Vo Trong Nghia, now gathers 60 international architects, who work on various projects of public buildings, residential areas and commercial centres all over the world.
The company combines traditional Vietnamese building techniques, like complex bamboo trusses, perforated blocks, cooling water systems, shaded terraces, and thatched roofs.
At the beginning of this year, the company announced its three projects were among winners at the inaugural LOOP Design Awards which honours the most remarkable projects in architecture and interior design around the world.
One of them is the Viettel Academy complex in Hanoi which won an award in the Public Buildings and Institutional Category.
The remainders, Castaway Island Resort on Cat Ba Island in the northern province of Hai Phong and Atlas Hotel Hoian in the central province of Quang Nam won Honorable Mentions in the Hospitality and Hotel Category./.