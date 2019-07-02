Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse from July 4-7 is expected to be a boost for the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.Vietnam and Armenia have maintained good political ties since they established diplomatic ties on July 14, 1992. Armenia opened its embassy in Vietnam in August 2013.The West Asian country has given Vietnam precious assistance in national construction and defence, including help in training human resources.The two countries have regularly coordinated and supported each other at international forums, exchanged delegations at all levels and promoted ties between their ministries, sectors and localities, thus enhancing mutual political trust and understanding, creating a firm foundation for partnerships in economy-trade-investment and other areas.High-level visits between the two countries included those made by Vice President Gagik Harutyunyan of Armenia in December 1992, and President Serzh Sargsyan in June 2012. On the part of Vietnam, Minister of Justice Ha Hung Cuong visited Armenia in October 2015.Vietnam and Armenia have set up an inter-governmental committee for Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, which convened its first meeting in March, 2017. The meeting was said to be an important milestone in bilateral cooperation, helping direct bilateral ties towards greater scale and efficiency.Economic-commercial cooperation between the two countries remains modest, standing at 3.6 million USD in 2018. Vietnam signed a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), to which Armenia is a member, in May 2015. The deal took effect on October 5, 2016.Vietnam and Armenia have signed agreements on cooperation in economy-trade, culture and science-technology, and investment encouragement and protection. The two countries also waive visas for each other’s bearers of diplomatic and official passports.-VNA