World Singapore, China enhance cooperation in digital trade, green economy Trade ministers from Singapore and China have agreed to further explore opportunities in digital trade and the green economy after a virtual meeting on August 20, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

World Indonesia crackdowns on bombing plot Indonesian police have announced that they arrested many terror suspects and discovered that Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) – the extremist group behind the 2002 Bali bombings – planned to carry out a new attack during Indonesia’s independence day celebrations (August 17).

World COVID-19: Malaysia eases social distancing measures for fully-vaccinated people Malaysia will loosen some social distancing measures for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from August 21 as 50 percent of adults in the Southeast Asian country have completed vaccination.