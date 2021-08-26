Army Games 2021: Vietnam ranks eight after three competion days
After three days of official competition, Vietnam ranked eighth among 43 countries and territories joining in the International Army Games 2021 as of August 25.
The chemistry team of the Vietnam People's Army competes in the "Safe Environment" category on August 25 (Photo: VNA)
Thirteen out of 17 teams of the Vietnam People’s Army have competed, many have shown strong performance.
The Vietnam People’s Navy team came first in the AK-176 cannon shooting event at the Sea Cup category in Vladivostok, followed by Russia and China.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese engineering team had an excellent game in the qualifying round of the “Safe Route” contest on August 25, sustaining a berth at the final round that is slated for Augst 29. In the qualifying round, Vietnam is in the same group with Egypt, India and Venezuela.
Vietnam won bronze medals in the category in 2019 and 2020. In the Army Games 2021, the Vietnamese engineering team aims to bring home a silver medal.
Also on August 25, at Frunze Theater in Moscow, the Vietnam People’s Army Art Troupe took part in the traditional musical instrument duet competition as part of the “Army of Culture” category.
On the day, the Vietnamese Military Medical Relay Race team entered the third competition day with obstacle course content for men and women medics and armored vehicle drivers.
Meanwhile, the chemistry team of the Vietnam People’s Army participated in the “Safe Environment” category at Korla military base in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region the same day.
The Vietnamese team, comprising 20 officers and soldiers, was divided into two groups and competed with their rivals from China and Belarus.
As scheduled, they will enter the second competition day with the shooting event on August 29 and relay event on August 31.
Earlier on August 24 in Belarus’ Minsk city, Vietnamese liaison officers competed in the Radio Orientation event and came fifth out of nine competing teams.
The International Army Games 2021 is hosted by Russia with 36 competitions in 12 countries and territories.
Also on August 25, a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army led by Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army laid flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Moscow.
The delegation will attend the competitions of Vietnamese teams in Russia to encourage the teams./.