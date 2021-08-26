Society Thai Binh exerts efforts for pandemic control, economic development The northern province of Thai Binh is making every effort to well control the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain socio-economic development. In the first half of 2021, the locality’s economy recovered at a high level compared to that of the same period last year.

Society Soldiers deliver food to pandemic-hit residents Not only providing treatment to COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City, soldiers are also helping deliver food and aid to households as the city tightens restrictions on movement amid an increasing surge of coronavirus cases. The soldiers in this report are from Division 302, Military Zone 7.

Society Visiting Le Thuy to commemorate legendary General Vo Nguyen Giap People have paid tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap on the occasion of his 110th birthday at his rustic house in An Xa village, Le Thuy district, in central Quang Binh province. To the Vietnamese people, he was not only a wartime hero but also an icon who dedicated his life to the development of the country.