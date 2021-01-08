Around 2,100 new companies set up in first week of 2021
Some 2,100 new businesses were established in the first week of 2021, a 46 percent increase year-on-year, according to an official from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
The business registration section at the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment (Photo: VNA)
Bui Anh Tuan, Director of the ministry's Business Registration Management Agency, told a conference on January 8 that because the 2020 Law on Enterprises came into force on January 1, 2021, MPI had proposed that the Prime Minister issue Decree No 01 on business registration, which features many reforms.
That the Government issued a decree on business registration on the first working day of the new year, January 4, sparked hopes of a bright outlook for enterprise development in the future, he said.
About 134,900 enterprises were set up in 2020, down 2.3 percent against 2019, while average registered capital per company increased 32.3 percent to 16.6 billion VND (nearly 717,900 USD), data from the General Statistics Office showed./.