Business Planning-investment sector sets tasks for 2021 The planning and investment sector has sketched out 13 major tasks for 2021, focusing on introducing measures to support the implementation of socio-economic targets in the 2021-2025 period, economic restructuring, and renovation of the growth model.

Business Online promotion a trade gateway for SMEs Online trade promotion offers businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), direct access to international customers, boosts their sales, speeds up the marketing process, and saves costs, experts have said.

Business Livestock industry targets production growth of 6 percent Vietnam’s livestock industry hopes to increase its average production growth rate in 2021 by 5-6 percent, according to the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.